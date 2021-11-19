Integrated logistics company Airspeed announced on Friday that it would open new hubs in Cavite, Parañaque and Pasay, as online retail demand continues to rise.

The new hubs are intended as fulfillment locations where Airspeed will receive, store inventory, process orders, and pack items, among others.

“Retail has shifted massively in favor of online,” Airspeed Chairman and President Rosemarie P. Rafael said. “Behind the scenes, there is a lot of work needed to make these critical deliveries happen.”

Triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, more people are buying goods and services online. The Trade department has said online retailer registrations rose to 88,000 by the end of 2020 from around 1,700 between January and March of that year.

The Philippine e-commerce sector is seen to contribute P1.2 trillion to the economy by 2022, representing 5.5% of the gross domestic product, according to the government’s e-commerce roadmap.

Airspeed introduced new features in its systems to meet the existing demand for logistics services, such as real-time order monitoring, end-to-end inventory visibility, and transport management.

“To cater to its growing e-fulfillment business, Airspeed is opening three e-fulfillment locations in Carmona, Cavite, Asinan in Parañaque and in Pasay,” the company said.

Airspeed also added new offices this year in Bacolod, Negros Occidental; Cubao, Quezon City; and Carmona, Cavite.

Airspeed’s headquarters is in Parañaque with branch offices in Makati, Clark in Pampanga, Cebu City, Davao City, and Cagayan de Oro.

“We need to be innovative and creative and listen very closely to the pulse of the market to meet the changing needs,” Ms. Rafael said.

Airspeed is one of SM Investments Corp.’s portfolio investments. — Arjay L. Balinbin