Airspeed online delivery platform SpeedFood readies nationwide expansion

SPEEDFOOD, the online takeaway and delivery platform of express courier company Airspeed Philippines, Inc., will soon be available in Clark, Cebu and Davao, as it targets to serve more restaurants that are now transitioning to the takeout-only model amid the pandemic crisis.

“We are planning to come up with locations outside Metro Manila in two or three weeks. We will be in Cebu, Clark and Davao,” Airspeed Chairperson and President Rosemarie P. Rafael told BusinessWorld in a phone interview on Aug. 13.

SpeedFood, an online multi-service platform developed by Airspeed for restaurants, is currently available in 12 locations in Metro Manila, including Megamall, SM Southmall, SM San Lazaro, SM Aura, Podium and some in North EDSA, Mandaluyong, Fairview, Masinag and Makati.

Ms. Rafael said Airspeed started operating SpeedFood in May, “as it saw the need to serve” customers, especially the food sector, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“SpeedFood started during the lockdown. Around that time, we saw the need for a food delivery that’s different from present aggregators. We came up with a platform and an app that we introduced to the merchants, to restaurants because dine-in restaurants don’t have any experience in food delivery. So we presented the technology that will do the backend for them and the delivery and ordering platform,” she said.

“The merchants are our clients. So when the customers call in, the merchants call us to schedule the delivery,” she added.

SpeedFood explained on its website that the customer may also place an order through the restaurant’s website, if available. The restaurant will then make a delivery booking via SpeedFood’s platform.

SpeedFood said its platform enables restaurants to cater to more customers and increase their revenue. — Arjay L. Balinbin









