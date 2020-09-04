AirAsia to start flights to GenSan, Zamboanga in Oct.

Low-cost airline Philippines AirAsia, Inc. on Thursdays announced it will start operating General Santos-Manila and Zamboanga-Manila flights on Oct. 25 and 27, respectively, as part of its strategy to launch more destinations and gradually restore its domestic network.

“We are pleased to finally announce the launch of our much anticipated commercial flights to General Santos and Zamboanga, which can now be booked on our website and mobile app. These routes are very special as, ahead of our commercial flights this coming October, we have already successfully mounted a number of chartered repatriation flights to and from the two cities to assist in bringing home Filipinos back to their hometowns,” Philippines AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Ricardo P. Isla said in an e-mailed statement.

He said the company will be launching more flight destinations before the year ends.

AirAsia offers “all in” promotional fares, from P511, for flights from Manila to Zamboanga and General Santos.

Travelers can start booking at AirAsia’s website or its mobile app for trips between Oct. 25 this year and March 27 next year, the carrier said.

The airline company said it continues to implement “enhanced safety measures” throughout the entire journey, which means pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains AirAsia’s top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization,” it said. — Arjay L. Balinbin









