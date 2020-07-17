AirAsia sees 30% jump in seats sold in June

The Philippine unit of AirAsia Group Berhad saw a 30% increase in seats sold in June over the previous month with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

“AirAsia’s road to recovery has started, and this has kept us in good spirits knowing that we are in the midst of the aviation industry’s upturn. We are committed to gradually restoring our network. This month (July), we are glad to resume international flights, starting with Kuala Lumpur, where AirAsia’s headquarters is located,” Ricky P. Isla, Philippines AirAsia, Inc. chief executive officer, said in a statement.

AirAsia Philippines initially reopened nine routes from its three hubs in Manila, Clark, and Cebu.

Seven operating aircraft transported more than 10,000 passengers in nearly 200 domestic flights last month. Most flights were from Manila to Puerto Princesa and to Davao.

The company is resuming its international flights to Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur, adding to the 11 routes it opened this month.

AirAsia Philippines said its June performance contributed to the 41,000 seats sold by the AirAsia Group in a single day last June 24. — Adam J. Ang










