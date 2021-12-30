Airasia Philippines is increasing flight frequencies starting next year and will be reopening one of its key hubs to serve more customers.

The low-cost carrier said in a statement on Thursday that beginning Jan. 1 next year, it will increase its flight frequencies to Caticlan (34 times weekly), Kalibo (eight times weekly), Iloilo (10 times weekly), Tacloban (28 times weekly), Tagbilaran (11 times weekly), Puerto Princesa (daily), Bacolod (11 times weekly), and Davao (twice daily).

“International flights meanwhile include to/from Singapore (every Saturday), Hong Kong (every other Sunday of the month) and Kuala Lumpur (five times weekly) which is operated by AirAsia Malaysia,” it said.

Further, AirAsia announced the reopening of its Clark International Airport hub, starting with the Clark-Caticlan flight on Jan. 2 next year and will be available three times a week.

It added that the increased flight frequency for January 2022 translates to almost 41% of pre-pandemic levels, while the average load factor during the holiday period ranged from 91% to 95%.

“A lot of our guests are still taking last-minute travel opportunities after being sidelined by the recent typhoon. We expect an uptake in flights as people return to their homes following their holiday trips. For this reason, we are adding flights to some key destinations to address increasing demand,” AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve F. Dailisan said.

“We also request our guests to strictly wear their face masks and follow our ground and flight crew instructions if they wish to be reminded of our safety protocols. We are doing this to ensure that our guests continue to experience the highest standards of hygiene and safety on all of our flights,” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave