Philippines AirAsia, Inc. said it has restored 30% of its pre-pandemic capacity, as it increased local flights to meet the stronger demand amid the holiday season.

In a statement on Friday, the low-cost carrier said it doubled and tripled frequencies for most of its domestic destinations, and resumed flights to Hong Kong and Singapore.

“We are banking on ‘revenge travel’ for a very strong 2022 recovery. People now have the confidence to plan for their future trips as reflected in the forward bookings from 31-120 days,” Philippines AirAsia Spokesperson Steve F. Dailisan said.

All of its flying crew is vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), while its company-wide vaccination rate stands at 99.34%. The company also said employees who are eligible for a booster shot have signed up for one at their respective local government units.

AirAsia has flights from Manila to Puerto Princesa, Cagayan, Iloilo, Caticlan, Tacloban, Tagbilaran, Cebu, Davao, Zamboanga, and General Santos.

It also offers flights from Manila to Singapore once a week and to Hong Kong once every two weeks.

To commemorate AirAsia’s 20th anniversary, the company is holding a P20 base fare promo for those booking flights between Dec. 6 to 20. The travel period is up to Sept. 30, 2022.

The promo covers flights from Manila to Cebu, Puerto Princesa, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Kalibo, General Santos, Zamboanga, and Bacolod.

Philippines AirAsia said it also has a 20% off promo for hotel stays that runs until Dec. 20. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte