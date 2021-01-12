AirAsia launches piso sale as domestic tourism starts to show signs

LOW-COST carrier Philippines AirAsia, Inc. announced on Monday its “piso sale” offering, as it started seeing signs of recovery in domestic tourism.

“We have seen small but significant progress in terms of our load factor for the fourth quarter of 2020,” Philippines AirAsia Spokesperson Steve F. Dailisan told BusinessWorld in a phone message, noting that the airline saw its load factor hit 58%, 69%, and 63% in October, November, and December, respectively.

He added that 2021 opened with a “very encouraging” figure of 70% from Jan. 1 to 10, although still far from pre-pandemic levels.

“We continue to work hard to sustain the momentum as we offer more good deals for our air travelers. This month we launched ‘piso sale’ to allow our guests #REDyscover the Philippines. So far, top destinations include Caticlan (Boracay), Bacolod, Cebu, and Zamboanga,” he noted.

Philippines AirAsia is optimistic that with the easing of travel restrictions in most parts of the country and the positive news on vaccine acquisition and distribution, the aviation sector “will soon recover from the setbacks brought by the pandemic,” Mr. Dailisan also said.

Advertisement

The low-cost carrier’s “piso sale” is a regular seasonal campaign aimed at boosting domestic travel.

This month’s piso base fare offering is available from Jan. 11 to 17, the airline said.

Guests can choose flights from Manila, Clark, and Cebu to Bohol, Caticlan (Boracay), and Puerto Princesa starting Jan. 11 to March 26, 2022, it added.

Philippines AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Ricardo “Ricky” P. Isla said the airline company is optimistic that the “piso sale,” along with the health and safety protocols implemented by the local government units, “will lead to a revitalized tourism industry in 2021.” — Arjay L. Balinbin