AIR21, the country’s reliable Total Logistics Solutions Provider, has constantly upgraded its teams to become more efficient, organized, and responsive to the needs of its clients. With its 42nd anniversary theme of “Kasama Mo saBawat Hamon ng Panahon,” AIR21 is proud to introduce its Mini-Business Unit (MBU) teams – the teams dedicated to providing you with better logistics services. This system groups AIR21’s larger operations teams into smaller, more focused units that promote leadership routines, concentrated engagement, and fundamental problem solving for their specific tasks.

Every MBU team consists of a coach, a team leader, and its members. Coaches ensure that the MBU’s principles and goals are communicated properly. The team leader makes sure that the team’s members achieve these. Regular Multi-Level Meetings with the leadership team helps keep the MBU’s goals aligned with each other and always focused towards improvement.

The five MBU teams are named SMART, SPEED, and STEEL for AIR21’s NCR and greater Luzon operations, and SORT and DEO (Data Entry Operators) for AIR21’s cargo sorting, consolidation, and data encoding. An additional three teams were also established last year – team Savior, who is in charge of pharmaceutical delivery operations; team FMG, who is in charge of truck maintenance and acquisition; and team STAR, who is in charge of warehouse operations.

Through this simple yet efficient system, AIR21 can better its services and remain the best Logistics Solutions Provider in the Philippines. It has only been a few years, but the MBU teams have already shown an increase in improving their work to benefit AIR21 and its customers.

“As we celebrate our 42nd year in the industry, creating the mini-business unit transformation program is a testament to our commitment in investing in our people. Together with improved processes and innovation, we are always up to the challenge of what our environment brings,” says AIR21 Founding Chairman Alberto D. Lina.