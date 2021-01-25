AIA Philam Life launches new funds for global investment

The country’s premier life insurance company, AIA Philam Life, has launched new investment funds which will give Filipinos access to the world’s biggest companies including Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

Available through its unit-linked insurance products, the new AIA Philam Life Elite Funds are designed to maximize the earning potential of common Filipinos’ hard-earned money through global funds. Policyholders may choose from different fund types depending on how much risk they are willing to take for the growth they would like their investment to achieve.

The Elite Funds will be available through Family Provider and the MoneyWorks. This expands the options policyholders can choose from to grow the account value of their life insurance plans. They may transfer to or add the peso-denominated Elite Funds in their portfolio. With access to a global portfolio of professionally-managed funds, customers will have the opportunity to grow their investment to meet their long-term savings objectives.

The AIA Philam Life Elite Funds are curated based on the customers’ risk profile and investment objectives. The Elite Adventurous Fund matches investors comfortable with higher risk in pursuit of higher return while the Elite Balanced Fund is perfect for those ready to take moderate risk for capital growth. For those with a low-risk profile but still seeking long-term total return, the Elite Conservative Fund is available. Each of these funds is uniquely created for AIA and managed by Best-in-Class asset managers.

Advertisement

AIA Philam Life has partnered with AIA Investment Management Pte. Ltd. (AIA IM) in the development of these funds. AIA IM is an AIA-affiliated company incorporated in 2016 as the hub for regional investment management that solely manages the assets of the AIA entities within the AIA Group. Through this collaboration, AIA Philam Life is able to open to Filipinos the opportunity to invest in global investments.

AIA IM has US$244 billion assets under management across 18 markets in Asia. AIA IM’s team of more than 150 investment professionals has access to the world’s finest global institutional fund managers. This partnership approach with external asset managers will help ensure the Elite Funds will deliver consistent long-term results.

The Elite Funds are invested in a combination of AIA Investment Funds managed by AIA IM and external fund managers Baillie Gifford, Wellington Management, and BlackRock. The underlying investments of the AIA Investment Funds include US Investment Grade fixed income securities, offshore traditional stocks, and new economy stocks such as Alphabet, Amazon, and Netflix.

With the new AIA Philam Life Elite Funds, AIA Philam Life stays true to its commitment of empowering Filipinos to live Healthier, Longer, and Better Lives through long-term savings solutions.

Click here for more information about AIA Philam Life Elite Funds, or visit AIA Philam Life’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ AIAPhilamLife/, email philamli fe@aia.com or call (02)8528-2000.