Agus-Pulangi hydro plants set for rehab

By Adam J. Ang

STATE-OWNED National Power Corp. (Napocor) will be conducting various assessments and inspections of the Agus-Pulangi hydroelectric complex (APHC) in Mindanao ahead of its rehabilitation works once it can secure funds from the World Bank.

The Philippine government has sought the assistance of the international financial institution in supporting the much-needed rehabilitation of the Mindanao power generation facilities.

Napocor President and Chief Executive Officer Pio J. Benavidez told BusinessWorld that the company will start a feasibility study, as well as an environmental and social study on the hydropower plants once the agreement between the country and the bank is finalized.

Napocor’s plan has been submitted in a report to the National Economic and Development Authority on May 27.

The rehabilitation project is estimated to cost around $300 billion, according to a World Bank report released on May 26.

“Most of the APHC plants have been in operation for more than three decades and badly require rehabilitation to extend their operational life, recover capacity and energy output, and enhance safety of dams and reliability of supply,” it noted.

The Napocor-operated Agus-Pulangi complex features seven run-of-river hydropower plants with a total installed capacity of around 1,000 megawatts. It is owned by the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM).

The power complex has been slated for rehabilitation under the Department of Energy’s (DoE) Mindanao Energy Plan 2018-2040 and the government’s flagship infrastructure program Build, Build, Build.

The World Bank claimed the rehabilitation of the power facilities will reduce Mindanao’s reliance on electricity from coal-fired power plants.

“In the medium term, increased energy generated from APHC will reduce the need to rely on further development of coal-fired power plants,” it said.

Meanwhile, a part of the complex’s rehabilitation plan is the construction of the Balo-i flood control project. The report highlighted the flooding situation in the midstream section of the Agus river which affects the operations of two hydropower units.

Flood protection dikes were supposed to be installed in the river’s low-lying section but security issues prevent the operator from building them.

It is expected that the World Bank funds will be rolled out in June next year.









