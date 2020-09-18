AgriNurture board approves reclassification of shares

LISTED agricultural firm AgriNurture, Inc. (ANI) has made adjustments to its articles of incorporation in relation to its authorized capital stock that will provide more trading opportunities for shareholders and investors.

The company’s board of directors approved the reclassification of 40 million unissued common shares at a par value of P1 per share to 400 million voting preferred shares with a par value of P0.10 per share.

“The shares to be reclassified shall come from the unissued portion of the total authorized capital stock of the company,” the company said in a stock exchange disclosure on Thursday.

Aside from creating additional trading options for shareholders, ANI said the lower value of preferred shares will offer more affordable shares for small investors.

“The shares will be more marketable and liquid in the market,” it said.

ANI will start the documentation process for the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the changes to take effect within the last quarter of the year.

Once approved by the SEC, the authorized capital stock of ANI, at P2 billion, will be split into 1.96 billion common shares and 400 million preferred shares.

On Thursday, shares in ANI at the stock market fell 0.25% or P0.02 to close at P7.96 each. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave










