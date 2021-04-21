THE CROP damage estimate for Typhoon Bising (international name: Surigae) has been upgraded to P163.36 million from the previous estimate of P45.93 million, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said Wednesday.

The DA said in a bulletin that 9,774 metric tons (MT) of crops were lost across 4,826 hectares, with 3,353 farmers affected.

“Affected commodities include rice, corn, assorted vegetables & fruits, livestock, fisheries produce and facilities, and agri-infrastructure. These values are still subject to validation,” the DA said in the bulletin.

According to the bulletin, rice losses due to the typhoon amounted to 5,449 MT, valued at P93.49 million. A total of 2,996 hectares of farmland was also affected. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave