THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said the debt of about 200 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Davao del Norte worth P13.2 million was condoned.

The loans represented amortization owed to the Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK).

In a statement on Sunday, the DAR said 300 Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage were distributed, covering 435.52 hectares of agricultural land.

The DAR said the debt relief was authorized by Republic Act No. 11953, or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which allows unpaid amortization of qualified ARBs to be condoned.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Eduardo E. Suaybaguio said the condonation allows ARBs to redirect resources to farm development.

“Through the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, farmers are finally relieved of their land debt, allowing them to focus on improving their farms and securing a better future for their families,” he was quoted as saying in the statement. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel