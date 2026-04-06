THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is expanding government-supported hauling operations and preparing a fuel subsidy program to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices on vegetable farmers and truckers in Benguet, Ifugao, and Mountain Province.

In a statement on Sunday, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said the planned fuel subsidy aims to stabilize deliveries and ease cost pressures on transporters, as surging oil prices continue to drive up logistics expenses.

The DA said industry participants reported that freight costs have doubled or tripled in recent weeks, with rising fuel costs adding an estimated P1 to P2 per kilo for vegetables shipped to Metro Manila.

The DA said it deployed its own fleet of trucks as well as the local government units (LGUs) and farmers’ groups to transport produce from farms to trading centers and key markets.

The DA said it is paying for fuel for these operations and monitoring LGU reports to better direct produce to locations with limited supply.

The DA said it will consult with LGUs, state-run Food Terminal, Inc., and other officials to refine support measures for farmers and transport operators. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel