THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it has been approached by Zamboanga del Sur on a partnership to fast-track farm-to-market road (FMR) projects in the province.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said in a statement that he is “looking favorably” at the request of Zamboanga del Sur Governor Divina Grace C. Yu to jointly implement the province’s 26 priority FMR projects.

The roads, which have a combined budget of P370 million, are set to be built in 21 municipalities, including Pagadian City.

“Local government units (LGUs) coming forward to help the DA fast-track farm-to-market road projects are a welcome development. We need all the support we can get to build infrastructure that opens access, lowers production costs, raises farmer incomes, and delivers real development in the countryside,” Mr. Laurel said.

The DA took over FMR projects from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) this year. However, the department may still construct roads in partnership with the DPWH, LGUs or private entities via public-private partnerships.

The FMR program has been allocated P33 billion in this year’s budget, which will fund the construction of over 1,600 roads.

Ms. Yu was quoted as saying in the statement that the proposed partnership will strengthen oversight while accelerating project delivery.

“This collaboration will reinforce transparency and accountability, while ensuring the efficient and timely completion of FMR projects that improve accessibility and advance the welfare of our farmers,” she said in a letter to the DA. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel