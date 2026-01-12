AN INVASIVE mussel species spreading in Philippine waters could serve as an alternative ingredient for poultry and aquaculture feed, according to a study by Mindanao State University at Naawan.

The study, funded by the Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD), examined the use of Mytella strigata, a non-indigenous mussel species, as dry feed for broiler chickens and wet feed for mangrove crabs.

Native to Central and South America, M. strigata is believed to have entered Philippine waters through ballast water in ships.

Also known as charru or black mussel, the species spreads rapidly, forming dense populations that disrupt marine ecosystems and cause biofouling in aquaculture and fishing operations.

In a statement, PCAARRD said laboratory analysis showed that M. strigata contains high levels of protein and minerals. Mussel meat recorded up to 77.68% crude protein, while unshucked mussels contained 33.56%.

Processed mussel shells also contained about 33.43% calcium, a nutrient used in poultry feed formulations, the council said.

Feeding trials showed that mussel meat can partially replace fishmeal in broiler diets at inclusion levels ranging from 6% to 15% without affecting growth or health performance.

In mangrove crabs, the trial subjects also recorded higher weight gain, improved survival rates, and increased reproduction. The study showed that a 15-day fattening cycle for mangrove crabs generated higher returns than a longer 60-day cycle.

PCAARRD said the findings of the study could guide feed formulation strategies while helping manage the spread of the invasive mussel.

“A cost-benefit analysis showed that mussel meal inclusion could reduce reliance on expensive fishmeal … Farmers can therefore reduce feeding costs by integrating M. strigata into their feed formulations, while managing the uncontrollable spread of this invasive species,” the council said. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel