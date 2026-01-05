THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is hoping to prevent swings in the price of chili pepper (siling labuyo) by compiling better data on planting, yields, and consumption, as well as encouraging other regions to plant the high-value crop.

In a statement, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said the DA is focusing on improving data to guide production targets for chili pepper.

“We need to know how much we consume, how much we produce, and where the gaps are,” Mr. Laurel was quoted as saying in a statement. He said these statistics will determine how many hectares should be planted and how quickly the supply can be expanded.

The DA said the Bicol region, a leading production area, is typically in the path of many typhoons, leading to price volatility during the rainy season.

In September, prices hit P800 per kilo following weather-related supply disruptions, it said.

To address weather-related problems, the DA added that it is also looking into growing the crop in greenhouses and other typhoon-resistant structures designed to withstand strong winds, flooding, and prolonged rainfall.

Access to planting materials for chili and grafted bell peppers will also be expanded through the “Gulayan sa Bayan” program, it said.

The initiative aims to strengthen agri-entrepreneurship in 1,370 municipalities through the commercial production of high-value crops.

Mr. Laurel said more stable chili output could temper the downstream price impact on restaurants, food processors, and retailers. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel