THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is planning to build three cold examination facilities in agriculture (CEFA) next year in Manila, Subic, and Davao.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said at a briefing last week that operations are expected to commence by 2027.

Mr. Laurel said a budget of P1.2 billion has been approved by the bicameral conference committee.

CEFAs are intended to prevent the entry of plant pests and economically significant animal diseases, with advanced testing laboratories on site.

Earlier plans had included a CEFA in Angat, Bulacan, but the DA is now prioritizing locations near ports to minimize logistics and operational costs.

Mr. Laurel said the current Angat facility, which includes a laboratory, will be used for rendering and destruction of goods.

“If we identify problematic containers, we’ll bring them there for destruction,” he said. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel