THE PHILIPPINES and South Korea have inaugurated new rice seed processing and cold storage facilities at the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) in the Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija, a project aimed at strengthening the rice seed supply chain and improving food security.

The facilities are funded by Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) and the Korean Rural Community Corp. and implemented by the Global Agriculture Policy Institute, PhilRice said in a statement.

These will improve the processing, storage, and shelf life of high-quality certified seeds used in rice production.

PhilRice said the project is expected to reduce post-harvest losses, speed up seed processing, and ensure the steady supply of certified seeds to farmers.

“The initiative is expected to contribute to the country’s food-security goals by stabilizing seed supply and improving productivity.”

“The seed processing and storage complex is built to ensure uniform drying and efficient operations… The project represents continued cooperation between Korea and the Philippines in advancing agricultural development and strengthening the resilience of the rice industry,” PhilRice said.

MAFRA Director Shin Jae Kim was quoted in the same statement as saying that the initiative and its training programs would help “take the Philippines’ agricultural technology infrastructure to the next level.”

The project’s inauguration was part of PhilRice’s 40th anniversary and is part of ongoing agricultural cooperation between the Philippines and South Korea. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel