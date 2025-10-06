THE Philippine Rice Research Institute said it is expanding its Scaling, Modern, and Adaptive Rice Technologies for Better Rice-Farming Communities (SMART Farm) to use drones to seed and fertilize rice fields.

It said the program will also deploy equipment like mechanical transplanters, drum seeders, and precision seeders to help farmers save on labor costs.

SMART Farm program leaders Dindo King M. Donayre and Mark Angelo A. Abando said the rollout will take place in the 2026 dry season.

Agriculture is facing a labor crisis due to ageing farmers, lack of interest in farming among the younger generations, and poor wages.

The Philippine Statistics Authority noted that agriculture lost around 580 thousand workers in June, second only in lost jobs to the construction industry. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay