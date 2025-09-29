THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said its Farm Business School program has been expanded to serve farmers in Zamboanga del Norte.

The program hopes to provide farmers with the skills to turn their farms profitable by improving productivity.

Training under the program includes basic courses in business management, financial analysis, and marketing.

The program has been rolled out in Albay, Isabela, Marinduque, and General Santos City. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay