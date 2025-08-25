THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said a P500-million cold storage facility is set to open in Camarines Sur in December.

The proposed facility in Pili is expected to “enhance food security, generate jobs, spur agri-investments, and significantly boost farmers’ incomes in Bicol and nearby regions,” the DA said in a statement.

It is designed to store a wide range of agricultural commodities including vegetables, meat, chicken and fish, the DA added.

The cold storage complex will have six refrigerated warehouses, each capable of storing approximately 224 tons of agricultural products.

With a total capacity exceeding 1,300 tons, the facility is designed to serve not just Camarines Sur, but also other parts of Bicol, the Visayas, and even Mindanao, whose products pass through the province on their way to Metro Manila and other major markets.

The DA said the facility features a solar power system to help cut electricity costs, a blast freezer, and a processing and packing area to support value-adding services for farmers.

“It will allow them to preserve their harvest longer, reduce spoilage, and access new markets,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said.

The DA said sites in Taguig City, Cabanatuan City, Occidental Mindoro and Isabela are set to open starting next year.

“In addition, over 100 modular cold storage units will be deployed to various farming communities across the country,” it added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza