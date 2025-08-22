A coconut milk-based ice cream is being developed by the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA)–Albay Research Center, which may be a healthier alternative to conventional dairy milk.

Although coconut-flavored ice creams are already available in the market, PCA’s version is innovative for using coconut milk as a fat alternative and incorporating parts of the coconut as a stabilizer to prevent crystal formation, resulting in a velvety and creamy texture.

“So we replace that fat used in dairy with something healthier. What makes coconut milk a healthier fat source is its unique fat composition,” Evan Titus Paul L. Labrador, senior science research specialist at the food product development division, told reporters on Thursday during a site visit to the PCA-Albay Research Center.

“So meron siyang (So it has) lauric acid at medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs),” Mr. Labrador added, noting that these fat components found in coconut can be easily absorbed by the body.

He also noted that research is still underway to assess its nutritional value, but using coconut milk as the main ingredient already shows promise due to its inherent health benefits.

The ice cream is not vegan since coconut makes up 20% of the ingredients, but the goal is to offer a healthier alternative while still retaining the well-loved texture of traditional ice cream. This is also a way to utilize coconut, which is abundant in the Bicol region.

PCA’s coconut milk-based ice cream is funded by the Department of Science and Technology–Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DOST-TAPI). The agency is also assisting PCA with its commercialization.

Work is underway for the ice cream to be adopted by a well-known Bicol ice cream-making company, famous for its ‘sili’ (chili) ice cream.

Apart from coconut milk-based ice cream, the PCA is also developing other food and personal care products that incorporate coconut components, such as canned sardines with virgin coconut oil, coconut pulp-based flour, and coconut-based skin care items. – Edg Adrian A. Eva