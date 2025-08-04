THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) said it issued a joint memorandum circular (JMC) to streamline the approval process for strategic investments in agriculture and fisheries.

“This JMC is a significant step forward in our commitment to making it easier for investors to do business in the Philippines’ agri-fishery sector,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said in a statement over the weekend.

“With improved coordination and more efficient systems in place, we are creating an environment that attracts investment and drives inclusive rural development,” he added.

Under the JMC, the DA is expected to play a central role in facilitating investments related to agribusiness, agricultural mechanization, food security, and rural infrastructure.

“By removing unnecessary red tape, the JMC is expected to create a more transparent and investor-friendly climate — particularly in underserved rural areas,” it said.

“The DA hopes this initiative will catalyze new investments, modernize farming and fisheries practices, and ultimately lead to increased productivity and profitability for producers,” it added.

A dedicated INFA-Net Focal Unit led by the DA’s Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service will be established to ensure “timely coordination and compliance with the circular’s provisions.”

The JMC seeks to enhance the operational mechanism of the Investment Facilitation Network (INFA-Net) while integrating the provisions of Executive Order (EO) No. 18, Series of 2023.

Signed in February 2023, EO 18 institutionalized green lanes for strategic investments, which authorizes the fast-tracking of permits, licenses, and registrations for major investment projects.

The JMC was co-signed by 38 national government offices. — Justine Irish D. Tabile