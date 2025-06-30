THE Meat Importers and Traders Association (MITA) has asked the government to fast-track the lifting of the import ban on Brazilian poultry after that country was declared free of bird flu

MITA President Jesus C. Cham told BusinessWorld that chicken imports from Brazil, a leading supplier of poultry products to the Philippines, should resume before the “ber months,” when prices typically rise.

Currently, prices have been rising. “We will see where they settle once new supply is available,” Mr. Cham said via Viber, noting that if import permits are issued next month, new orders from Brazil will likely arrive by September.

The average retail price of dressed chicken rose to P216.70 per kilo in late June, from P214.49 per kilogram earlier in the month and P212.52 per kilo a month earlier.

In an e-mail to BusinessWorld on June 27, Brazil’s embassy in Manila said the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH)officially published Brazil’s self-declaration as free from highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial poultry.

The declaration was issued 28 days after the eradication of the sole confirmed outbreak in the state of Rio de Grande do Sul on May 15.

The embassy noted that as of June 24, 16 countries havey lifted restrictions on Brazilian poultry exports.

Within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Singapore did not impose any ban, while Vietnam and Myanmar lifted restrictions following the WOAH notice.

Other countries applying geographically targeted measures include Japan, the UK, Mexico, South Africa, Saudia Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Russia, it added.

“Given the absence of technical impediments, additional countries are expected to announce the reopening of their markets to Brazil poultry products in the coming days,” the embassy said.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has said that the Department of Agriculture (DA) was awaiting Brazil’s regionalization documentation. The process allows Brazil to limit an import ban to specific areas that have confirmed outbreaks.

Brazil is the top supplier of chicken to the Philippines, accounting for nearly 60% of Philippine chicken meat imports in the four months to April.

“Brazil’s rigorous inspection, disease surveillance, and biosecurity protocols underpin its status as a reliable and long-standing partner in global food supply,” the embassy said.

“Brazil remains committed to supporting the Philippines through safe, high-quality, and affordable poultry products.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza