BRAZIL is expected to file documents to validate which specific regions of the country are free of animal diseases like bird flu, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

“We are looking for regionalization. ’Yung bola nasa Brazil (the ball is in Brazil’s court). We are waiting for three documents from them,” Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. said.

Such a filing will narrow down which regions will be covered by Philippine import bans, averting blanket bans on the entire country.

The Philippines in May imposed a ban on poultry imports from Brazil following a bird flu outbreak that killed almost 7,400 breeders in Rio Grande do Sul.

The easing of the blanket ban will “improve greatly the supply of chicken and raw material, and also processed meat,” Meat Importers and Traders Association President Jesus C. Cham said via Viber.

He noted that the broader import ban has “resulted in the diversion of many loads” from Brazil, triggering a “shortage” and price increases.

He noted that even once the regionalization is approved, it will take several months before the new imports arrive.

Brazil is a key supplier to Philippine meat processors, accounting for over a half of the demand for mechanically deboned chicken, used in sausages and meat loaf.

Brazil was the Philippines’ biggest supplier of imported chicken (92,232 MT) and pork (91,200 MT) in April.

Mr. Laurel called Brazil’s poultry products among the cheapest in the world. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza