THE Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA) and the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group have confiscated thousands of unregistered pesticide and fertilizer products valued at P4 million.

“We are serious in our campaign against the proliferation of these adulterated and unregistered products that hurt not only legitimate businesses but also our farmers and overall farm productivity,” FPA Executive Director Glenn DC. Estrada said in a statement over the weekend.

“We will remain vigilant to ensure only legitimate products are sold to our farmers,” he added.

The enforcement operation stemmed from a formal complaint against WLEX Co. for allegedly distributing illegal agricultural inputs.

“The products were recovered from a commercial establishment being used for unauthorized storage and distribution,” the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

Among the items seized were bottles of Axonic pesticide, Sapphire pesticide, and Chlonil pesticide; sacks of Welzeb; and multiple variants of the biostimulant Nutrinaro SC.

The authorities also confiscated packs of Norinano and containers of unidentified chemical substances.

“The brands Axonic, Sapphire, Chlonil, and Welzeb are not registered with the agency and are considered illegal,” the FPA said.

“WLEX is also not licensed to handle pesticide products. Although the company once held a valid certification as a fertilizer importer and distributor, its license was only effective until Dec.7, 2024,” it added.

According to the FPA, only one product of WLEX remains registered: Norinano Plus Soil Conditioner.

The investigators found that the products “had been repackaged locally and falsely advertised as imported, in an apparent effort to mislead buyers.”

“All confiscated items have been turned over to the DA for safekeeping and legal documentation. Investigations are ongoing, and appropriate charges will be filed under existing laws,” FPA said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile