THE Asian Development Bank (ADB) said the Philippines needs to sign the proposed Blue Economy Act to improve marine-based livelihoods and ensure the long-term sustainability of the ocean economy.

In the Asian Development Outlook released April 10, the ADB said: “The pending legislation provides a comprehensive policy framework to integrate marine spatial planning, environmental-economic accounting, industry development, and climate action into national and regional development plans.”

Senate Bill No. 2450 seeks to guide the use and development of marine wealth within the coastal and maritime domain.

It passed on final reading in August. The House counterpart legislation passed in December 2023.

“Swift passage and implementation of this bill are crucial to achieving a coherent and well-coordinated blue economy strategy,” the ADB said.

The bank said ocean-based industries accounted for an average 4% of Philippine GDP in 2018–2023.

Output of the ocean-based industries consisted of fisheries at nearly 30% in 2023, followed by the manufacture of ocean-based products (20.9%), maritime transport (15.0%), and ocean-based power generation (10.3%).

“Marine renewable energy — offshore wind, solar, wave, and tidal energy — can help the country reach the target of increasing renewable energy’s share in power generation to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040,” it said.

The ADB also called for stricter enforcement of the Extended Producer Responsibility Act.

This law requires producers, manufacturers and other companies to move away from single-use plastics and establish their own waste recovery schemes in partnership with communities, local governments, and other stakeholders.

Rose-Liza Eisma-Osorio, acting vice-president of Oceana, said the Blue Economy Bill also covers reclamation and other coastal development activities.

“There’s something wrong with how they view the blue economy,” she said, citing reclamation along Manila Bay, which has “permanently or irreversibly destroyed coastal resources and marine resources,” she said by phone.

Ms. Osorio instead called for the bill to be “reframed” and highlight economic drivers from the oceans without engaging in destruction of resources.

Ms. Osorio also noted the need for immediate release of the implementing rules and regulations of the Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System Act. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante