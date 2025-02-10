THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is looking to create guidelines to prevent outbreaks of Q fever and other ruminant diseases.

In a Special Order, the DA created a technical working group (TWG) to draft guidelines, policy, and recommendations on the prevention of Q fever outbreaks.

Last year, the Philippines logged its first case of Q fever in imported goats from the US. The infected goats were in a government breeding station in Marinduque and a quarantine facility in Pampanga.

Q fever is caused by the Coxiella burnetii bacteria and is transmissible to humans. Infected people have flu-like symptoms, such as body aches and headaches.

The working group is also tasked with providing technical expertise in the surveillance and monitoring of ruminant diseases.

It is to conduct regular reviews on the management of Q fever and other diseases aligned with international guidelines.

The TWG will consist of the assistant secretary for Ruminant Livestock and representatives from the Bureau of Animal Industry, the National Dairy Authority, and the Philippine Carabao Center. — Adrian H. Halili