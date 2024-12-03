By Beth Sanchez Lacson,

THE HISTORIC Art Deco building that is the Metropolitan Theater in Ermita, Manila was filling up with dignitaries from across Asia in formal regalia and their proud national attire.

This was our first time to attend the Ramon Magsaysay Awards, the 66th this year, considered as Asia’s equivalent of the Nobel Peace Prize.

On the sidelines, my son, Cid, a 16-year-old otaku (animé or manga fan) sat quietly in giddy anticipation, wearing a faded plastic Totoro watch and a No Face pin. For the occasion, I donned a pair of crocheted red mask earrings from Princess Mononoke and carried a hand-painted bag of a sleeping Howl from Howl’s Moving Castle. With our paraphernalia, we waited with bated breath for Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyaki to make a rare public appearance.

RAMON MAGSAYSAY AWARDS

The Ramon Magsaysay Award — named after the 7th President of the Philippines who perished in a plane crash in 1957 — was created to give recognition to the ideals he espoused and the courageous service that he rendered for the Filipino people.

President Magsaysay embodied greatness of spirit and believed that his fellow humans were entitled to live in freedom and happiness. Injustice incurred his wrath and he worked tirelessly to build a nation that thrived with honor and peace.

The reason for our being at the awards ceremony was that among the 2024 Awardees was animator and filmmaker Miyazaki Hayao of Japan who co-founded Studio Ghibli in 1983.

When the Ramon Magsaysay Foundation posted an announcement on social media calling for questions for Mr. Miyazaki, my son didn’t need to be asked twice. Incidentally, they were holding an art exhibit in his school inspired by Studio Ghibli films and he took great pains to send those photos and videos along with his questions to the foundation.

I fail to recall how long I have been a fan of Studio Ghibli films but my obsession with everything Studio Ghibli seemed to rub off on my son.

Studio Ghibli has produced many memorable animated feature films including the 1988 classic, My Neighbor Totoro. Mr. Miyazaki’s works are primarily aimed at children, one of the most challenging audiences. What is unique about his films is that they don’t oversimplify plots. He tackles complicated issues head on — whether these are about climate change, the pain of loss and grief, the role of women in society, and the discovery of self — because he has complete faith in the youth and their ability to comprehend such issues.

Princess Mononoke and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind teach children about protecting the environment and how human actions can greatly affect nature and the creatures on planet Earth.

Grave of the Fireflies and Howl’s Moving Castle are snapshots of the harrowing consequences of war. Castle in the Sky and The Wind Rises depict the potential for technology as a tool of progress or destruction. Kiki’s Delivery Service is a story of self-discovery and acceptance. Howl’s Moving Castle and Whisper of the Heart both tackle the innocence of love. And My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Ponyo, and Arrietty focus on purity, curiosity, and the unknown.

“Besides the mesmerizing animation and high quality that Studio Ghibli films have, I was mainly focusing on and appreciating the stories that they were trying to tell,” Cid said.

THE ACKNOWLEDGMENT

The words of the Ramon Magsaysay Foundation resonate: “In electing Miyazaki Hayao to receive the 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Award, the board of trustees hails a gifted and exemplary artist who has demonstrated, in his work and outlook a lifelong commitment to the use of art, especially animation, to illuminate the human condition, especially lauding his devotion to children as torchbearers of the imagination.”

As the parade started, we craned our necks to see if he was there — his signature white hair and beard and thick, black rimmed glasses. But he was nowhere in sight.

There was a spark of wishful thinking on my part, that maybe, he would make a surprise appearance that night. I didn’t want it to be all for naught for us.

Finally, his name was called but somebody else stood up.

“My name is Yoda Kenichi, Vice-President for Events and Exhibitions for Studio Ghibli. It is my honor to represent our co-founder Miyazaki Hayao, at the 66th Ramon Magsaysay Awards. Please allow me to read a letter that Miyazaki-san has written for this occasion.”

(Letter from Hayao Miyazaki)

“I first heard of the Ramon Magsaysay Award when I was a child.

“I think it was in the school playground, and my teacher told me that such an award had been created.

“The name made an impression, so it has remained in my mind ever since.

“Being honored with this award made me think of the Philippines once again.

“In 2016, the former Emperor and Empress visited Manila, which was the setting of urban warfare during World War II, to pay their respects to thousands who have lost their lives.

“The Japanese did a lot of terrible things back then.

“They killed many civilians.

“The Japanese people must not forget this.

“It will always remain.

“With such history, I solemnly accept the Ramon Magsaysay Award from the Philippines.”

(End of Letter)

The tears came unbidden before I realized what was happening.

My son was looking at me in a funny way, wondering what was wrong. This acknowledgment and profound humility were the reasons why I thought he was chosen as an awardee — to become a bridge to a broader under-standing of peace in modern times, through sensible and sensitive storytelling, even if a lot of the past seemed forgotten.

At least he has not forgotten.

And for my son who has learned to love all that is Studio Ghibli, this moment will always be part of a core memory.