THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said is studying ways to expand the Philippines’ goat and sheep flocks, primarily by opening new farms and supporting established ones.

“The Goat and Sheep Expansion Project (GSEP) is aimed at promoting the growth of the small ruminant sector by introducing good genetics, strengthening livelihood of livestock farmers, and providing support to new and established goat and sheep farms and enterprises,” the DA said in a Memorandum Circular (MC).

Under MC 39, the DA plans to develop nucleus and multiplier farms for breeding stock to be introduced to production centers and farmer growers.

The project also includes the development of feed and forage components, training and capacity building, and animal health support. It will likewise establish a small ruminants registry system.

Eligible beneficiaries are established goat or sheep breeder farms led by farmer cooperatives and associations, local government units (LGUs), or the private sector.

The DA added that accredited civil service organizations and LGUs may be eligible for a nucleus farm grant aimed at producing the parent stock for the multiplier farms.

New and established goat or sheep farms are also qualified to receive production support, which includes seed for forage and planting materials, ruminant feed, and machinery for processing forage.

It added that veterinary drugs and biologics, vitamins, dewormers, and disinfectants will also be distributed to goat or sheep farmers.

Farmer training and capacity building will be offered by the Agricultural Training Institute.

“The project components involving external stakeholders such as farmers, FCAs (Farmers’ Cooperatives and Associations), LGUs, and State Universities and Colleges as beneficiaries, shall undergo an application process for availment,” the DA said.

It added that the project will be headed by the Undersecretary for Livestock, along with DA livestock agencies. — Adrian H. Halili