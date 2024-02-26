THE GOVERNMENT of Cotabato province broke ground on Friday on a rice processing facility designed to improve the quality of milled rice while reducing weight, thereby allowing farmers to earn more from their crop.

The P50-million Rice Processing Center 3, which was funded by the Department of Agriculture in Region 12, features a warehouse, a multi-pass rice mill with capacity of 3 tons, a truck for hauling product, a forklift, three drying stations and recirculating dryer.

The project beneficiary is the Budasan Farmers Irrigators Multipurpose Cooperative of barangay Bulakanon in Makilala municipality.

Governor Emmylou J. Taliño-Mendoza said the project will boost food security in the province.

The province’s Rice Technical Working Group has been pursuing projects to improve rice production efficiency.

Ms. Mendoza cited joint efforts with the Philippine Center for Post-harvest Development and Mechanization, using mechanization funds from the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund.

In 2022, Cotabato province was the top producer in Region 12, third in Mindanao, and 10th nationally in rice production. — Maya M. Padillo