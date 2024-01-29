THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it will help vegetable producers in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) to raise their output, with P130 million worth of financial aid, equipment, and irrigation projects.

In a statement on Sunday, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said that the assistance is designed to increase the output of highland crops.

“To further enhance the region’s output, we are turning over P417,000 worth of farm machinery to three cooperatives and associations in Mountain Province,” Mr. Laurel added.

The region produces 80% of the country’s highland vegetables.

He said that P454 million was also earmarked to fund three infrastructure projects in the area, while P13.9 million was allocated for an unspecified agriculture project. The works are set to be completed within the year.

“The assistance we’re providing will promote sustainable growth through better production, processing, marketing, and distribution of high-value crops,” he added.

Mr. Laurel said that the DA is planning to tap local government units in the region to promote crop diversification, in an effort to stabilize farmer incomes and encourage the cultivation of other crops.

“The government can also tap the abundant harvests of farmers for distribution and sale in Kadiwa centers,” he added, referring to the government-subsidized direct-from-farmers outlets.

CAR farmers earlier sought government intervention due to the low prices offered by traders for highland vegetables, forcing some of them to dump their crops.

The DA’s regional office in CAR reported that the drop in prices was due to a lack of buyers for the upland vegetables between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3.

Additionally, Mr. Laurel said that the agency has allotted P25.9 million for the rehabilitation of rice farms affected by Super Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri). The storm had affected 14,714 farmers in the area.

The Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization disbursed P82.9 million worth of rice production and post-harvest equipment and facilities in Kalinga and Ifugao provinces.

Some P41.2 million worth of irrigation projects were also turned over to CAR irrigator associations, according to Mr. Laurel.

“These irrigation systems will increase yields on 195 hectares tilled by 299 farmers,” the DA said. — Adrian H. Halili