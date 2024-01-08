THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is gearing up to expand exports of agricultural goods to Japan.

In a statement on Sunday, the DA said that it is pushing to ship more fish, pineapple, banana, avocado, mango, durian, mangosteen, and okra to the Japanese market.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. said it will put forward proposals for more market opening at a meeting of the Philippines-Japan Joint Committee on Agriculture in the second quarter.

“This very first meeting of the joint agriculture committee of the two Asian neighbors here in the Philippines will provide an avenue to follow through on agri-fisheries trade and market access discussions started in Japan,” Mr. Laurel added.

The DA is preparing a Philippine Agricultural Export Development Plan to develop more exportable crops.

Mr. Laurel said that the joint meeting will also discuss possible technical and project collaboration between the two countries.

The DA said that it is working with the Department of Trade and Industry to obtain a preferential tariff rate for its bananas.

“(The Philippines’) leading share of the Japanese market is under threat from Cambodia, Laos, Mexico, and Vietnam, whose banana exports to Japan enjoy zero or preferential tariffs,” it added.

Under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement, bananas from the Philippines are charged a seasonal tariff of 18% between Oct. 1 and March 31 and 8% between April 1 and Sept. 30.

The DA said the Philippines’ proximity to Japan allows the shipment of lower-priced bananas and tropical food compliant with Japanese food standards.

Additionally, the DA said that it is looking to revive the export of mangoes to Japan.

“Exports have declined sharply since Japan adopted in 2011 stricter sanitary and phytosanitary standards, especially the maximum residue limit,” it added.

Mr. Laurel said that he has ordered the immediate improvement of testing laboratories to align food codes with those of Japan’s.

Agricultural exports to Japan amounted to $679 million in the third quarter of 2023, according to Aleli Maghirang, the DA agriculture attaché in Tokyo. — Adrian H. Halili