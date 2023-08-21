PAMBANSANG LAKAS ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya), an organization of fisherfolk, said the government’s primary policy response to closed fishing seasons should be to support the fishing communities rendered idle, rather than importing fish.

“It seems like the government isn’t learning when it comes to solving the production crisis,” Pamalakaya Vice Chairman Ronnel Arambulo said in a statement.

“They are aware that the major fishing grounds (observe) a closed fishing season every year, but they don’t have any contingency plan (for the fisherfolk),” he added.

Last week, the Department of Agriculture (DA) approved imports of 35,000 metric tons (MT) of fish for wet markets, which are to be brought in between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.

The species to be imported are frozen round scad or galunggong, bigeye scad or matang baka, bonito, moonfish, and mackerel.

Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) spokesman Nazario C. Briguera told reporters that the imports will cover the expected shortfall caused by the closed season.

In its supply and situation outlook, the BFAR estimated a fish deficit of 57,830 MT by the fourth quarter.

Closed fishing seasons are declared to allow fish to spawn and restore their numbers.

“Prior to the three-month closed fishing season every last quarter of the year, local production should be strengthened by providing support to fishers such as fuel subsidies,” Mr. Arambulo said.

He also said that the government should ensure availability of cold storage to ensure the adequate supply of fish during the closed season.

“It is unacceptable that just because there is a temporary ban on catching round scad, it will allow imports,” Mr. Arambulo said.

“The government should take the lead in promoting our local fish instead of imports,” he added.

As of Thursday, DA price monitors put the price of domestically-caught round scad at between P200 and P280 while imported round scad fetched P200.

The prevailing price of tilapia in Metro Manila markets was P120-P160. Milkfish or bangus sold for P150-P240. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera