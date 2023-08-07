THIRTY FARMERS from Libungan, Cotabato Province have undergone training in virgin coconut oil (VCO) and coconut water production, provincial officials said.

The training was conducted by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg).

Provincial Advisory Council member Rosalie H. Cabaya said the training was designed to raise farmer incomes by preparing them to sell higher value-added products.

Governor Emmylou J. Taliño-Mendoza has said one of the goals is also to make Cotabato farmers practice sustainable agriculture.

Ms. Mendoza said the province is continuing to identify areas suitable for coconut plantations and to develop new technology for coconut manufacturing.

According to OPAg, Cotabato Province had 78,727 hectares deemed suitable for coconut plantations. — Maya M. Padillo