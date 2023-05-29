THE World Bank (WB) said it approved a $100-million loan to enhance the productivity of agriculture in Mindanao ancestral domains.

“Around 120,000 farmers and fisherfolk in selected ancestral domains in Mindanao are set to benefit from the Mindanao Inclusive Agriculture Development Project (MIADP),” the World Bank said in a press release.

The project aims to “increase agricultural productivity, resilience, and services while also protecting the natural resources of these ancestral domains,” which are claimed by indigenous peoples.

Mindanao accounts for around 33.4% of the Philippines’ agricultural output.

“A considerable amount of agricultural land in ancestral domains remains unused or under subsistence cultivation by indigenous peoples. Several barriers hinder development in ancestral domains, including inadequate road infrastructure, frequent landslides causing extended periods of isolation, and limited access to technical services, markets, finance, electricity, internet, and telephone services,” the World Bank said.

The development project will fund the rehabilitation and restoration of roads and bridges, the installation of agricultural tramline systems, and the construction of small-scale and solar-powered irrigation systems.

“In addition, the project will provide potable water systems and post-harvest facilities such as storage units and trading posts,” it added.

It also aims to support the development of agri-enterprises in ancestral domains, integrate natural resource management and climate-smart practices, among other initiatives.

The project will be managed and implemented by the Department of Agriculture. It will also involve the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples as an implementing partner. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson