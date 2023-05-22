THREE Japanese companies are considering sourcing abaca and setting up a processing plant in Davao to supply the motorcycle parts industry, a city investment official said.

Christian D. Cambaya, Davao City Investment Promotion Center investor assistance unit head, said the companies plan to bring in the technology and train farmers to meet the required specifications.

“We found out that abaca is being used in Japan as a material to make fiberglass that is being used to build high-end motorcycles,” he said at last week’s Habi at Kape media forum.

The proposed venture was among the projects discussed during a trip to Japan by Davao City officials for a tourism and investment promotion campaign, and the signing of a sister-city agreement with Sennan City.

“We presented the services that we provide here to our investors,” Mr. Cambaya said.

The roadshow visited Tokyo and Osaka, and was attended by Japanese retail, airline, real estate, trading, manufacturing, tourism, and transportation businesses. — Maya M. Padillo