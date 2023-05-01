FOUR regional trading centers posted higher average retail prices for well-milled rice at mid-April, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In a report, the PSA said prices rose during the period it calls the second phase of April (April 15-17), relative to the first phase of the month (April 1-5).

The average price of well-milled rice increased in Butuan City by P2.90 to P40, in Digos City by 50 centavos to P45, in Pagadian City by 12 centavos to P42.65, and in the National Capital Region (NCR) by P0.11 to P43.27.

Retail prices declined in Tuguegarao City by P3.25 to P41 and in Legazpi City by five centavos to P42.08.

The average retail price of bone-in pork rose in eight regional trading centers during the period.

Prices rose in Cabanatuan City by P25 to P300, in San Fernando City by P20 to P320, in Baguio City by P10 to P279, and in Tuguegarao City by P10 to P285.

Increases were also reported in Cagayan de Oro City by P10 to P232.50, in NCR by P5.63 to P316.13, in Legazpi City by P5 to P294.50, and in Iloilo City by P3 to P267.

Prices dropped by P10 each in Cebu City to P215 and in Butuan City to P315.

The average retail price of galunggong (round scad) fell in seven regional trading centers.

They were down P35 to P315 in Calapan City, P20 to P180 in San Fernando City, P20 to P180 in Tacloban City, and P20 to P140 in Pagadian City.

Prices also slipped in Baguio City by P12.50 to P240, in Kidapawan City by P5 to P225, and in NCR by P4.57 to P243.75.

Of the trading centers reporting gains, increases were registered in Tuguegarao City by P25 to P245, in Cabanatuan City by P20 to P200, in Legazpi City by P10 to P237.50, and in Digos City by P5 to P190. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera