A PROGRAM funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will assist Davao City’s durian farmers in increasing harvests and ensuring their sustainability, while provide value chain training in preparation for eventual exports to South Korea.

Cho Buyoung, country director of the non-government organization Center for Asian Mission for the Poor, said the project is part of the South Korean government’s development assistance program in the Philippines.

“In agriculture, we are focusing on Mindanao because of the background of the conversation between KOICA and the Mindanao Development Authority,” Ms. Cho said during the Habi at Kape media forum last week.

“When they discussed the development plan in Mindanao, we chose Davao City as a priority and we planned all the programs together with the farmers,” she said.

The project has initial funding of $1.3 million over three years, subject to extension.

“Every three years we will have evaluations and check the outlook. So we see the possibility for a 10-year program,” she said.

The program — known as Sustainable Agricultural Environment Establishment through Durian Producer Organizations in Mindanao — will start at the Calinan and Tugbok Districts of Davao City.

Its three components are: improving production of quality durian with technical assistance from the University of Southern Mindanao; ensuring socio-economic benefits with help from the University of the Philippines-Mindanao; and organizing farmers in partnership with the cooperative Unorka Mindanao, Inc.

“We organize the farmers and the cooperatives to improve the volume and give the power to the sellers, and the last is developing the market, where to sell the durian,” Ms. Cho said.

Durian produced under the program will initially be sold in Luzon.

“We have a program in the Luzon area… we have our outlet in Metro Manila and also have a delivery system in Metro Manila, so we are expecting to sell those durians to the Luzon area first,” she said.

“And the second is the long term, with the processing facilities we are expecting them to be exported to South Korea as well. It’s not yet confirmed but we are trying to make those things happen,” she added. — Maya M. Padillo