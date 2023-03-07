Many young consumers are now interested in knowing the origin of the products they buy and whether such products were produced ethically, according to an industry executive.

Peter Hope, managing director at Santé New Zealand Ltd., has expressed optimism about the trend of young consumers seeking cleaner products and ethical production.

“I think there’s a fantastic development in consumerism, that young consumers are demanding a clean product and that they want to know where it came from and if it was produced ethically,” he told reporters at a recent briefing.

This shift in consumer behavior is a positive development that could influence the industry to adopt more sustainable and ethical practices, he noted.

A 2017 study by Kantar Worldpanel, which provides insights on shopper and consumer behavior, also found that Filipinos are “slowly becoming more health-conscious” in their food and beverage choices.

Nine out of 10 Filipino consumers are willing to pay a higher price for ESG (environmental, social and governance)-focused companies and products, according to a 2021 survey by the consulting firm Bain and Co.

ORGANIC FARMING

“If you decide to be an organic farm, you actually put some fences around what you are able to do,” Mr. Hope said, noting how artificial fertilizers and pesticides are out of the question with this farming approach.

You may not get the same yields as with conventional farming, “but over time, that changes,” he added.

Yields decline in the beginning, but—as the soil is restored —“that actually starts to climb, and you’ll find that in some cases, organic farming can outperform conventional farming,” he added.

Another point in favor of organically farmed produce is that it has become part of the larger sustainability movement. — P.B. Mirasol