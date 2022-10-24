DAVAO DE ORO province is trying to close on at least P500 million in agricultural investment leads during its annual business forum on Oct. 25-26, with the focus on poultry, coconut, and transport and logistics.

Trade and Industry Provincial Director Lucky Siegfred M. Balleque said the province is promoting poultry raising in communities as the first dressing plant in the province is now under construction.

“We recently (broke ground for) the multimillion poultry dressing plant and we will be highlighting that because we want to encourage the residents of Davao de Oro to go into poultry raising,” he said at the Habi at Kape forum last week.

The P135-million dressing plant is located in a 12-hectare site in Monkayo. It is targeted for operation within a year from the groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 8.

Poultry raisers in the province currently ship their goods more than 100 kilometers to Davao City’s dressing plants.

For coconut, Mr. Balleque said the conference will discuss the industry in line with the implementation of the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan, which will tap into a P75-billion fund.

He said some 150 coconut players are expected to attend and assist 250 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“Aside from the coconut, we will be highlighting the transport and logistics sector because when we talk of the value chain, transport and logistics are very important components because we cannot move our products to the buyers,” he said.

This year’s Davao de Oro Investment Conference, which will be returning to full face-to-face format at the Montevista Sports Complex, is also seeking to generate about P150 million in sales for local products.

The province’s MSMEs products include chocolate, chili pepper, and banana, among others. — Maya M. Padillo