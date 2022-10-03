INDIAN and Israeli agricultural technology companies are exploring partnerships with Philippine companies that can implement their solutions offerings, diplomats from the two countries said at last week’s Davao Agri Trade Expo (DATE) 2022.

“It’s a spectrum of companies presenting different solutions,” Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss said in an interview during the event’s opening on Thursday.

Five Israeli companies engaged in irrigation, agricultural technology, and fruit production set up booths for their products and services.

“So what we are doing today, we will be having an exhibition here with the five Israeli companies that will be promoting their technologies, practices, and looking for opportunities to engage in the Philippines,” Mr. Fluss said.

The envoy said Philippine companies have been invited to join the Agritech Israel trade show in May, which will feature agricultural technology and food security solutions.

“We are looking forward to the new opportunities and cooperation,” he said.

Six Indian companies were present at DATE 2022.

Nishikant Singh, first secretary for economy and commerce of the Embassy of India, noted that India is the world’s largest producer of milk, pulses, and spices as well as among the leading growers of rice, wheat, and sugarcane.

“The Philippines can learn a lot from India as we have revolutionized and transformed the agriculture value chain,” he said.

Foreign companies engaged in business-to-business matching events during DATE 2022, facilitated by the Board of Investments and the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry. — Maya M. Padillo