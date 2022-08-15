THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is lifting the temporary ban on imports of poultry products from the US state of Missouri and from Japan.

The ban had covered domestic and wild birds and their products, including poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen.

In a memorandum order, the DA said it imposed the ban after detecting Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in several US regions.

“Based on the report of the veterinary authority of the US to the World Organization for Animal Health and the supporting documents submitted by the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) all outbreaks of HPAI in Missouri are now closed and resolved,” according to the order.

The DA said the risk of contamination from importing poultry meat, day old chicks, eggs and semen is negligible.

In a separate memorandum order, the DA also lifted the ban on products originating from Japan, following the declaration of its HPAI-free status.

“Based on the final report submitted by the veterinary authorities of Japan… the HPAI events in Japan with the previous temporary suspension order are now closed and resolved,” according to the order. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson