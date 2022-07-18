FARMERS associations in Sarangani will begin backyard pig farming to help the industry recover from African Swine Fever (ASF), the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

The Sarangani initiative is part of the Integrated Swine with Vegetable Production project, which aims to increase hog production and supplement farmer earnings in the seven towns of the province.

The government provided 154 native pigs to farmers with pig farming experience.

These farmers mainly cultivate rice and maize in Alabel, Glan, Kiamba, Maasim, Maitum, Malapatan, and Malungon. They typically earn P3,000 to P4,000 every cropping, including their wages from providing other agricultural services.

“Ensuring healthy stocks, the animals received vaccination against Classical Swine Fever (CSF), often known as hog cholera, deworming, vitamins, and secured veterinary health certificates before delivery,” the DA said.

The farmers associations will raise the animals for reproduction and implement a roll-over scheme, handing over swine offspring from the original stocks to the next-in-line beneficiaries until all the members can own pigs and operate their own swine projects.

“They will eventually sell piglets, fattened hogs, and pork meat within the neighboring barangays and municipalities. After the sows’ farrowing season, which is usually 4 to 6 cycles, the group will replace them by choosing among its piglets to sustain the project,” it added.

According to the DA, there have been no new cases of ASF in the province. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson