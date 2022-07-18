THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA) said it completed and opened for users a 1.3-kilometer service road project worth P11.2 million for farmers in Bagac, Bataan.

The road serves an area of 57.31 hectares, benefiting 40 farmers of Saysain Farmers Irrigators Association (FIA) along with 20 families from a Gawad Kalinga village.

“From the muddy and rough path before which (posed a) heavy burden on the Saysain FIA and on the Gawad Kalinga villagers, especially during the wet cropping season, this service road helps them transport goods and crops easier and faster,” the NIA said.

“This project will sustain the development in the area and help uplift the way of life of its farmers,” it added.

Construction began in September. It was implemented by the Pampanga-Bataan Irrigation Management Office.

“Goods were also given to the farmers and the residents of Gawad Kalinga village and their families at the end of the program,” NIA Administrator Ricardo R. Visaya added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson