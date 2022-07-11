AGRICULTURAL damage resulting from the southwest monsoon, or habagat, was estimated at P14.6 million, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

Losses were mainly reported in Ifugao province, affecting 684 farmers, with the volume of lost production at 728 metric tons across 198 hectares of agricultural land.

The affected commodities were high-value crops and rice. Damage to high-value crops was P10.1 million across 78 hectares and rice at P4.5 million across 120 hectares.

The DA said it will provide assistance to affected farmers and fisherfolk, including rice, corn and assorted vegetable seed; and drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry growers.

It will also tap funds from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp., and the Quick Response Fund.

The DA said its regional offices will continue assessing damage and losses. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson