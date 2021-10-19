THE DAMAGE caused by severe tropical storm Maring (international name: Kompasu) climbed to P2.17 billion from the previous estimate of P2.14 billion, with 78,634 farmers and fishers affected.

In a bulletin on Tuesday morning, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said 103,069 metric tons (MT) of production volume were lost due to Maring. The affected commodities include rice, corn, high-value crops, livestock, and fisheries. Losses were also reported in irrigation and agricultural facilities.

About 86,481 hectares of agricultural areas were affected in the regions of Cordillera, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, and Soccsksargen.

Validation of the reported damage and losses are continuing, the DA said.

Rice had the most losses at P1.5 billion. Lost production volume reached 83,313 MT while affected farm areas totaled 74,947 hectares.

High-value crop losses amounted to P227 million. A total of 9,857 MT of production volume were lost while 2,937 hectares of agricultural area were affected.

Damage to corn was valued at P148.2 million. Affected farm areas reached 8,597 hectares while lost production volume totaled 8,899 MT. Losses to fisheries amounted to P110.1 million.

Livestock and poultry damage reached P84.8 million and consisted of 34,414 heads of various animals.

Losses to irrigation and agricultural facilities were valued at P140.6 million, which comprised of diversion dams, small water irrigation projects, communal irrigation systems, check dams, nurseries, demo farms, and farm to market roads. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave