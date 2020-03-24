Agri dep’t agencies to host Kadiwa farmers’ markets

AGRICULTURE Secretary William D. Dar has instructed various agencies of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to designate portions of their compounds as markets for agricultural products.

Additional stalls for the Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita program will go up around the National Capital Region (NCR) to give the public more access to produce during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“We want to provide the public as many options possible to access affordable and nutritious food. The DA offices shall be ready to accommodate buyers but they should, of course, follow the quarantine guidelines and physical distancing procedures,” Mr. Dar said.

Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita links local government units (LGUs) with farmers for direct distribution and delivery of commodities.

The farmers’ market concept was tested on March 21 and 22 in Cainta, Rizal.

Participating farmers’ associations included Baguio’s Hola Green, Batangas Organic and Natural Farming Association, Agripreneur Farmers and Producers Association, and Mama Agnes of Bataan.









“It’s a win-win for both consumers and producers with the Kadiwa event in Cainta for the farmers’ groups and residents enjoying affordable and nutritious agri-fishery products amid this health crisis,” Mr. Dar said.

The DA plans to roll out more Kadiwa stores around Metro Manila to ease the supply situation which may have come under pressure due to movement restrictions in and out of the National Capital Region.

Assistant Secretary for Agribusiness and Marketing Kristine Y. Evangelista said targeted locations are Quezon City, Pasig, Manila, Pasay, and Taguig.

“At least 66 Kadiwa sites will be opened nationwide,” Ms. Evangelista added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave

















