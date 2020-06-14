Agencies to adopt e-signatures, accept more online payments

GOVERNMENT agencies will soon be required to use electronic signatures and allow online payments for port fees and customs duties as more relaxed lockdown measures are adopted.

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said in a statement Saturday that the council on ease of doing business will soon release guidelines on how permits and licenses will be issued as more business activities resume, as well as rules on mandatory online payments and processes.

The guidelines will cover the mandatory online filing, processing and payment of port fees and customs taxes. The use of electronic signatures and online payment platforms will also be mandatory for government agencies.

ARTA has been working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to create digital signatures for key staff.

The Ease of Doing Business council is chaired by Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez and vice-chairperson ARTA Director-General Jeremiah B. Belgica.

The council said all its members will issue a joint memorandum endorsing the use of digital signatures in all government offices.

ARTA said that it has also submitted Philippine reforms for the World Bank’s 2021 Doing Business Survey, including 68 reforms and 13 data corrections on last year’s report. It projects that the country will move up nine places to 86th place from 95th, without accounting for the performance of other countries.

The Philippines in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report released in October 2019 rose to 95th place from 124th the previous year.

The requirement for three, seven, and 20 working days processing times for government agencies to deliver services will continue to be suspended during the lockdown. — Jenina P. Ibañez









